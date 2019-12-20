Hibernian v Rangers: Can you name this XI who have played for both?
|Scottish Premiership: Hibernian v Rangers
|Venue: Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Friday, 20 December Time: 19:45 GMT
|Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.
Plenty of players have played for both Hibernian and Rangers in recent times. So much so, we've managed to put together an XI. But can you identify them from these clues?
Can you name this XI of players that have played for both Hibs and Rangers?
|Rank
|Hint
|Player
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11