Tottenham v Chelsea quiz: Name the teams from Spurs' 5-3 win in 2015

Chelsea went on to win the Premier League after losing 5-3 to Tottenham during the 2014-15 season

When Tottenham face Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday Jose Mourinho will go toe to toe with another of his former employers.

The Portuguese boss has already lost at Manchester United since taking charge of Spurs in November.

In January 2015, a Blues side managed by Mourinho were beaten 5-3 at White Hart Lane - but can you name all the players to feature that day?

You have four minutes. Good luck...