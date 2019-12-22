Tottenham v Chelsea quiz: Name the teams from Spurs' 5-3 win in 2015
|Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
|Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: Sunday, 22 December October Time: 16:30 GMT
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
When Tottenham face Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday Jose Mourinho will go toe to toe with another of his former employers.
The Portuguese boss has already lost at Manchester United since taking charge of Spurs in November.
In January 2015, a Blues side managed by Mourinho were beaten 5-3 at White Hart Lane - but can you name all the players to feature that day?
You have four minutes. Good luck...
Name the players to feature in Tottenham's 5-3 win over Chelsea in 2015?
