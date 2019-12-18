Brian Rice: Hamilton Academical boss draws on tragedy to deal with pressure

Brian Rice has overseen just two wins for Hamilton in the league this season

Hamilton Academical's Brian Rice says his darkest moments in football help keep the day-to-day pressures of management in perspective.

Rice witnessed the Hillsborough disaster of 1989 during his playing days at Nottingham Forrest.

The 56-year-old was met with further tragedy in 2005 as a coach when young player Craig Gowans died following a training-ground accident at Falkirk.

"I draw on all the experiences I've had," said head coach Rice.

"I try to come in every day with a smile on my face, ready to work, that's how I deal with it.

"How do I deal with tough moments in this job? I've had kids dying on the training field. I was at the Hillsborough disaster. Those are tough moments."

Hamilton have gone 11 games without a win and now sit bottom of the Premiership, behind Hearts - who they host on Saturday - on goal difference.

And Rice insists a key part of his job is to deal with the strain of the situation to help ease the burden on his players.

"There is pressure on me every day," he said. "Pressure to put on good sessions, to pick the right team, to win games.

"But no one asked us to come into this industry. It was my decision and any pressure that comes, I need to deal with it.

"I think I deal with it OK. I do take it personally. I take things home with me and live with it, but it doesn't stop me wanting to do it and striving for better.

"This is the job we're in. People call for your head, but do people call for the heads of folk working in factories or driving buses? No, but this is the industry we're in and we've just got to accept it."