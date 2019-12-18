Co-boss Harley Hamdani leaves Aberdeen Women

Hunter, second left, and Hamdani, second right, steered Aberdeen Women to promotion

Aberdeen Women co-manager Harley Hamdani is leaving his role after helping the club clinch promotion to SWPL 2 with an unbeaten league season.

Hamdani ends his year-long managerial partnership with Emma Hunter to emigrate to Australia.

The pair led Aberdeen to the SWFL Division 1 North title and quarter-finals of the Women's Scottish Cup.

"We've met that expectation of winning but done so in a way that has built for the future," Hamdani said.

Aberdeen Women integrated with the Pittodrie club after suffering relegation from the second tier in 2018.