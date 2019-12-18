Co-boss Harley Hamdani leaves Aberdeen Women
-
- From the section Women's Football
Aberdeen Women co-manager Harley Hamdani is leaving his role after helping the club clinch promotion to SWPL 2 with an unbeaten league season.
Hamdani ends his year-long managerial partnership with Emma Hunter to emigrate to Australia.
The pair led Aberdeen to the SWFL Division 1 North title and quarter-finals of the Women's Scottish Cup.
"We've met that expectation of winning but done so in a way that has built for the future," Hamdani said.
Aberdeen Women integrated with the Pittodrie club after suffering relegation from the second tier in 2018.