Macclesfield Town: Winding-up petition over unpaid tax adjourned for ninth time

Macclesfield Town are 15th in League Two

A winding-up petition issued against Macclesfield Town over an unpaid tax bill has been adjourned by the High Court for the ninth time.

A lawyer representing HM Revenue & Customs told Judge Sally Barber that the League Two club's bosses said payment had been made.

The hearing was adjourned until 15 January 2020, to allow time for the payment to clear.

HMRC's petition was backed by ex-boss Sol Campbell earlier this month.

The court was told at an earlier hearing that Macclesfield owed a "very large" amount of tax, as well as owing Campbell over £180,000.