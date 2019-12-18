Stoke City: Championship club reports £15.4m pre-tax loss for 2018-19 season

Stoke City finished 16th in the Championship in 2018-19

Stoke City made a pre-tax loss of £15.4m during the 2018-19 season - the club's first campaign after being relegated from the Premier League.

The Potters previously recorded a pre-tax loss of more than £30m in 2017-18.

Debts owed to parent company Stoke City Holdings rose from £122.7m to £141.3m in the year up to 31 May 2019.

And turnover went down from just over £127m to £70.5m as Stoke finished 16th in their first season outside the top flight since 2007-08.

Media revenues reduced by almost 50%, from about £101m to £51.2m, while £67.4m was spent on new players.

New signings such as Benik Afobe, Tom Ince and Sam Vokes joined for sizeable transfer fees last season, although the club's wage bill went down significantly.

The Potters, who made a pre-tax profit of almost £5m in 2016-17, are currently 22nd in the Championship.