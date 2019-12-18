Takumi Minamino: Liverpool medical for Red Bull Salzburg winger

Takumi Minamino impressed in both Champions League group games against Liverpool

Red Bull Salzburg winger Takumi Minamino will have a Liverpool medical on Wednesday and is set to join the Premier League leaders on 1 January.

The Japan international, 24, is thought to have a release clause of £7.25m.

Minamino has scored nine goals and provided 11 assists in 22 appearances for Salzburg this season.

He played in both of his side's Champions League group games against the Reds this season, netting in the 4-3 defeat at Anfield in October.

Despite playing against Liverpool in this season's competition, the forward would be eligible to play for the European champions in the knockout stages of the tournament if he does move following a rule change by Uefa last year.