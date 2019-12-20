Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Fiorentina v Roma
Line-ups
Fiorentina
- 69Dragowski
- 4Milenkovic
- 20PezzellaBooked at 20mins
- 22Cáceres
- 21Lirola
- 78Pulgar
- 5Badelj
- 8Castrovilli
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 28Vlahovic
- 10Boateng
Substitutes
- 1Terracciano
- 6Ranieri
- 9Abreu dos Santos
- 11Sottil
- 15Cristóforo
- 16Eysseric
- 17Ceccherini
- 18Ghezzal
- 23Venuti
- 24Benassi
- 27Zurkowski
- 79Cerofolini
Roma
- 13López
- 24Florenzi
- 23Mancini
- 6Smalling
- 11Kolarov
- 42Diawara
- 21Veretout
- 22Zaniolo
- 7Pellegrini
- 8Perotti
- 9Dzeko
Substitutes
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 15Cetin
- 17Ünder
- 19N Kalinic
- 20Fazio
- 37Spinazzola
- 45Cardinali
- 48Antonucci
- 63Cerantola Fuzato
- 77Mkhitaryan
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina).
Foul by Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma).
Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Fiorentina 0, Roma 2. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina).
Goal!
Goal! Fiorentina 0, Roma 1. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolò Zaniolo.
Foul by Diego Perotti (Roma).
Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Veretout (Roma).
Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Erick Pulgar (Fiorentina).
Offside, Fiorentina. Gaetano Castrovilli tries a through ball, but Dusan Vlahovic is caught offside.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Pau López.
Attempt saved. Kevin-Prince Boateng (Fiorentina) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Erick Pulgar with a through ball.
Foul by Amadou Diawara (Roma).
Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Jordan Veretout (Roma).
Erick Pulgar (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pol Lirola.
Attempt saved. Jordan Veretout (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diego Perotti.
Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.