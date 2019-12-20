Italian Serie A
Fiorentina0Roma2

Fiorentina v Roma

Line-ups

Fiorentina

  • 69Dragowski
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 20PezzellaBooked at 20mins
  • 22Cáceres
  • 21Lirola
  • 78Pulgar
  • 5Badelj
  • 8Castrovilli
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 28Vlahovic
  • 10Boateng

Substitutes

  • 1Terracciano
  • 6Ranieri
  • 9Abreu dos Santos
  • 11Sottil
  • 15Cristóforo
  • 16Eysseric
  • 17Ceccherini
  • 18Ghezzal
  • 23Venuti
  • 24Benassi
  • 27Zurkowski
  • 79Cerofolini

Roma

  • 13López
  • 24Florenzi
  • 23Mancini
  • 6Smalling
  • 11Kolarov
  • 42Diawara
  • 21Veretout
  • 22Zaniolo
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 8Perotti
  • 9Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 15Cetin
  • 17Ünder
  • 19N Kalinic
  • 20Fazio
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 45Cardinali
  • 48Antonucci
  • 63Cerantola Fuzato
  • 77Mkhitaryan
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamFiorentinaAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina).

Foul by Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma).

Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Fiorentina 0, Roma 2. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.

Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina).

Goal!

Goal! Fiorentina 0, Roma 1. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolò Zaniolo.

Foul by Diego Perotti (Roma).

Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Veretout (Roma).

Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Erick Pulgar (Fiorentina).

Offside, Fiorentina. Gaetano Castrovilli tries a through ball, but Dusan Vlahovic is caught offside.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Pau López.

Attempt saved. Kevin-Prince Boateng (Fiorentina) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt saved. Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Erick Pulgar with a through ball.

Foul by Amadou Diawara (Roma).

Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Jordan Veretout (Roma).

Erick Pulgar (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pol Lirola.

Attempt saved. Jordan Veretout (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diego Perotti.

Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 20th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus17133131171442
2Inter Milan16123132141839
3Lazio16113238162236
4Roma17105231161535
5Cagliari1685332211129
6Atalanta1684438251328
7Parma167362319424
8Napoli165652521421
9Torino166372124-321
10AC Milan166371619-321
11Sassuolo165472827119
12Bologna165472427-319
13Hellas Verona165471720-319
14Fiorentina174582026-617
15Lecce163672032-1215
16Udinese164391127-1615
17Sampdoria1743101427-1315
18Brescia1641111428-1413
19Genoa162591731-1411
20SPAL1623111025-159
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you