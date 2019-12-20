Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Håvard Nordtveit.
1899 Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund
-
Line-ups
Hoffenheim
- 1Baumann
- 16Rudy
- 6Nordtveit
- 21Hübner
- 29Skov
- 18Samassékou
- 11Grillitsch
- 8Geiger
- 27Kramaric
- 9Bebou
- 14Baumgartner
Substitutes
- 3Kaderábek
- 4Bicakcic
- 5Stafylidis
- 12Pentke
- 22Vogt
- 23Adamyan
- 25Akpoguma
- 31Ribeiro dos Santos
- 37Locadia
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 16AkanjiBooked at 25mins
- 15Hummels
- 2Zagadou
- 5Hakimi
- 33Weigl
- 19Brandt
- 14Schulz
- 23T Hazard
- 10Götze
- 7Sancho
Substitutes
- 9Alcácer
- 13Guerreiro
- 18Balerdi
- 22Morey
- 26Piszczek
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 35Hitz
- 37Raschl
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dan-Axel Zagadou.
Attempt blocked. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dan-Axel Zagadou.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Robert Skov.
Foul by Robert Skov (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Diadie Samassékou (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).
Attempt blocked. Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Oliver Baumann.
Attempt saved. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Mario Götze.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Oliver Baumann.
Attempt saved. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a through ball.
Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Foul by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).
Dennis Geiger (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benjamin Hübner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Foul by Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund).
Håvard Nordtveit (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ihlas Bebou (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Robert Skov (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Booking
Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund).
Christoph Baumgartner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho tries a through ball, but Nico Schulz is caught offside.
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Attempt missed. Sebastian Rudy (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Florian Grillitsch.
Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).
Robert Skov (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Robert Skov (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric.
Attempt missed. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mario Götze following a fast break.
Goal!
Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0, Borussia Dortmund 1. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.
Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) with an attempt from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Diadie Samassékou.
Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Sebastian Rudy tries a through ball, but Andrej Kramaric is caught offside.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Brandt tries a through ball, but Mario Götze is caught offside.
Foul by Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund).