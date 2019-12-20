German Bundesliga
Hoffenheim0B Dortmund1

1899 Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund

Line-ups

Hoffenheim

  • 1Baumann
  • 16Rudy
  • 6Nordtveit
  • 21Hübner
  • 29Skov
  • 18Samassékou
  • 11Grillitsch
  • 8Geiger
  • 27Kramaric
  • 9Bebou
  • 14Baumgartner

Substitutes

  • 3Kaderábek
  • 4Bicakcic
  • 5Stafylidis
  • 12Pentke
  • 22Vogt
  • 23Adamyan
  • 25Akpoguma
  • 31Ribeiro dos Santos
  • 37Locadia

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 16AkanjiBooked at 25mins
  • 15Hummels
  • 2Zagadou
  • 5Hakimi
  • 33Weigl
  • 19Brandt
  • 14Schulz
  • 23T Hazard
  • 10Götze
  • 7Sancho

Substitutes

  • 9Alcácer
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 18Balerdi
  • 22Morey
  • 26Piszczek
  • 34Bruun Larsen
  • 35Hitz
  • 37Raschl
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

Match Stats

Home TeamHoffenheimAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home4
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Håvard Nordtveit.

Attempt blocked. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Attempt blocked. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Robert Skov.

Foul by Robert Skov (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Diadie Samassékou (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).

Attempt blocked. Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Oliver Baumann.

Attempt saved. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Mario Götze.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Oliver Baumann.

Attempt saved. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a through ball.

Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Foul by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).

Dennis Geiger (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Benjamin Hübner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Foul by Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund).

Håvard Nordtveit (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ihlas Bebou (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Robert Skov (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Booking

Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund).

Christoph Baumgartner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho tries a through ball, but Nico Schulz is caught offside.

Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Attempt missed. Sebastian Rudy (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Florian Grillitsch.

Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).

Robert Skov (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Robert Skov (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric.

Attempt missed. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mario Götze following a fast break.

Goal!

Goal! TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 0, Borussia Dortmund 1. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.

Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) with an attempt from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Diadie Samassékou.

Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Sebastian Rudy tries a through ball, but Andrej Kramaric is caught offside.

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Brandt tries a through ball, but Mario Götze is caught offside.

Foul by Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig16104245192634
2B Mgladbach16111433181534
3B Dortmund1796241221933
4Bayern Munich1693444222230
5Schalke168532719829
6Freiburg167452521425
7B Leverkusen167452221125
8Wolfsburg166641816224
9Hoffenheim177372328-524
10Augsburg166552728-123
11Union Berlin166281922-320
12Frankfurt165382627-118
13Hertha Berlin165382229-718
14Mainz1660102538-1318
15Köln1642101832-1414
16Werder Bremen163582340-1714
17Düsseldorf1633101635-1912
18Paderborn1623111835-179
View full German Bundesliga table

