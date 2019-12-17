Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 16Akanji
- 15Hummels
- 2Zagadou
- 5Hakimi
- 33Weigl
- 19Brandt
- 13Guerreiro
- 23T Hazard
- 11Reus
- 7Sancho
Substitutes
- 8Dahoud
- 9Alcácer
- 10Götze
- 14Schulz
- 18Balerdi
- 22Morey
- 26Piszczek
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 35Hitz
RB Leipzig
- 1Gulácsi
- 22Mukiele
- 16Klostermann
- 5Upamecano
- 23Halstenberg
- 31Demme
- 7Sabitzer
- 27Laimer
- 10ForsbergSubstituted forNkunkuat 45'minutes
- 11Werner
- 9PoulsenSubstituted forSchickat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Haidara
- 13Ilsanker
- 17Lookman
- 18Nkunku
- 19Wolf
- 20Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 21Schick
- 26Ampadu
- 28Mvogo
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Konrad Laimer.
Attempt blocked. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Offside, RB Leipzig. Patrik Schick tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Patrik Schick replaces Yussuf Poulsen.
Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).
Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, RB Leipzig 2. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Foul by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).
Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Lukas Klostermann.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, RB Leipzig 2. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Marco Reus.
Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dayot Upamecano with a headed pass.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Dan-Axel Zagadou.
Attempt blocked. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku.
Offside, RB Leipzig. Konrad Laimer tries a through ball, but Marcel Halstenberg is caught offside.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Manuel Akanji tries a through ball, but Jadon Sancho is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, RB Leipzig 1. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Christopher Nkunku replaces Emil Forsberg.
Second Half
Second Half begins Borussia Dortmund 2, RB Leipzig 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, RB Leipzig 0.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Roman Bürki.
Attempt saved. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) header from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg with a cross.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Roman Bürki.
Attempt saved. Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nordi Mukiele with a headed pass.
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund).
Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yussuf Poulsen.
Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig).
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Marcel Halstenberg.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, RB Leipzig 0. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Attempt blocked. Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Brandt.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Konrad Laimer.