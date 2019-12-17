Bury FC: Entrepreneur Robert Benwell has no plans to relocate a club to Gigg Lane

Bury's Gigg Lane home last hosted a competitive football match in May

Enterpreneur Robert Benwell has no plans to buy another club and relocate them to Gigg Lane in order to resurrect Bury, BBC Radio Manchester reports.

The Shakers were expelled from the English Football League in August after failing to provide financial guarantees and the collapse of a takeover bid.

Benwell released a statement last week saying he intends to bring football back to the town.

He is set to speak to fans at a meeting on Thursday about his proposals.

The club are due to reappear in the High Court on Wednesday to again face a winding-up petition served by HM Revenue & Customs over an unpaid tax bill.

Bury were given a two-week extension by Judge Catherine Addy for "processing of returns" after the case had previously been adjourned to establish whether they had paid too much tax.

Meanwhile, a group of fans behind the formation of a phoenix club announced on Tuesday that they have applied to join the ninth and tenth tier North West Counties Football League.

The club, which is unaffiliated with the original Bury FC, have applied to get under way for next season.