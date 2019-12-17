Club World Cup: Flamengo beat Al Hilal 3-1 to reach final

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Flamengo through to Club World Cup final

Brazil's Flamengo came from behind to beat Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal 3-1 and reach the Club World Cup final.

Salem Al Dawsari gave underdogs Al Hilal the lead in the 18th minute before Uruguay's Giorgian de Arrascaeta equalised just after the break.

Bruno Henrique headed the Copa Libertadores winners ahead and then turned provider as Ali Albulayhi inadvertently turned into his own net.

They will face Liverpool or Monterrey in the final on Saturday (17:30 GMT).

Former Watford loanee Andre Carrillo saw red in the 83rd minute for a wild swipe but at that point the game was beyond Al Hilal.

Flamengo were well below par in the first half, leaving manager Jorge Jesus exasperated on the touchline, but were much improved after the break.

