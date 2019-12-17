Hearts v Celtic: Daniel Stendel says side 'can only win' against league leaders

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Hearts rebuild will be more work than I expected'

Struggling Hearts "can only win" when they welcome Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic on Wednesday, says head coach Daniel Stendel.

Only goal difference is keeping the Tynecastle club off the bottom of the table after they lost Stendel's first game in charge against St Johnstone.

However, the German says their poor form means they have nothing to lose.

"The advantage is that the expectation is not so high. As we would say in Germany, you can only win," he said.

Hearts have won just once in their past 13 matches - with that victory coming five games ago - and only Hamilton Academical are below them on goal difference.

Despite that, Stendel admits he has been surprised by how low confidence is among his players and says individuals need to take responsibility to change things.

"The main thing at the moment is not the style of play, it's changing the mind and the head and at the moment that I'm positive," he said.

"I like to change things, look forward to things. I hope we can see small steps then every day a little bit more. Then we can win games maybe before the start of the transfer window. "