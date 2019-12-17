Angelo Alessio: Italian sacked as Kilmarnock manager

Kilmarnock were beaten by Ross County in Angelo Alessio's final game on Saturday

Angelo Alessio has been sacked as Kilmarnock manager after just 22 games in charge.

The Italian, 54, succeeded Steve Clarke on a three-year deal in June and began with a Europa League qualifying exit to Welsh part-timers Connah's Quay Nomads.

Kilmarnock currently sit fifth in the Scottish Premiership, having one won one of their last eight matches and gone four without victory.

Assistant manager Alex Dyer has been put in temporary charge.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Angelo for his efforts during his time with Kilmarnock and we wish him every success for the future," a Kilmarnock statement said.

Alessio, Antonio Conte's former assistant at Chelsea, Juventus and Italy, had gone more than 10 years since being a manager when he moved to Rugby Park.

He had a hard act to follow with Clarke having led Kilmarnock to third place last season - with a club record points total for the second successive campaign - before leaving for the Scotland job.

After the embarrassing Europa League exit under Alessio, Kilmarnock opened the Premiership campaign with one point from three matches.

However, they had climbed to third by 26 October with five wins in seven games before the slump that led to the manager's dismissal.