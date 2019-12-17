Ghana's Emmanuel Ageymang Badu cleared to play again in Italy

Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu had surgery on his left knee in July 2018

Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona has announced that Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Ageymang Badu has been passed fit to play again.

The 29-year-old was hospitalised in August when it was discovered he had blood clots in his lungs.

His club say that "after the latest, recent visits to specialists which were passed by the player - Emmanuel Badu is cleared to return to full training."

He is currently on loan at Hellas Verona, with and obligation to buy, from Italian rivals Udinese.

Badu missed out on the Ghana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after only returning to action in March, following an 11-month injury.