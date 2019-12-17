Lauren Wade: Northern Ireland international on Iceland, America and making history

Since making her debut in 2013, Lauren Wade has won 23 caps for Northern Ireland and scored one goal

Northern Ireland international Lauren Wade believes that playing abroad has helped her development in the game.

Speaking on Sportsound Extra Time, the midfielder admitted that while being away from home was a challenge, she took it in her stride.

Wade played College football in the USA for two years before moving to Icelandic club Throttur Reykjavik.

"When you go to a different country you learn so much," said Wade.

"Obviously being away from home is a challenge, but you get to try new things and see different cultures."

The Coleraine native spent two years playing in America prior to her move to Iceland, an experience which Wade says made her realise she could make it as a full-time footballer.

"I really enjoyed it. It was like a home from home," she added.

"I was in a full-time set-up at Carson-Newman University and that was my first taste of that. I think I took that in my stride.

"I always knew that I wanted to play football, but that was the turning point where I wanted to play full-time."

Lauren Wade scored one of the fastest hat-tricks in NCAA Division Two history when she netted three goals in three minutes and 30 seconds in 2017

After spending time in America, Wade believes the move to Iceland was "the next step" in her career.

"A few of the girls from Northern Ireland had played there before so I got some advice from them," added the 26-year-old.

"Football is really big in Iceland. I think most people would be shocked with Iceland being so small, but a lot of women play the game.

"My coach was English so he could translate for me, but the girls were fantastic and most of them speak English too.

"I was learning bits and pieces on the field. You pick up different little words but pronouncing sentences is just a no go," she joked.

Wade was an integral part of the Throttur Reykjavik side which won the Second Division title in Iceland, and says her focus is now firmly on staying in the sport full-time.

"I had a trial with a club and I've been invited back for pre-season, so hopefully something could be offered there and that's what I'm aiming for," she added.

One big family

Northern Ireland sit fourth in Group C after four games in Euro 2021 qualifying, and Wade believes that Kenny Shiels' side have a realistic chance of securing a play-off spot.

"The home-based players are in working hard with Kenny and his staff, and then obviously those playing in England are in the middle of their seasons," said Wade ahead of double-headers against Belarus and the Faroe Islands.

"It's going to be a tough game come April, but it's a game that we feel that we can get something from.

"We need a good result and hopefully if we do well in the next four games then we will be set up for a play-off spot."

Wade has featured in all four of Northern Ireland's Euro 2021 qualifiers

Despite the mix of domestic part-time and international full-time players, Wade believes that the Northern Ireland squad is like "one big family."

"You are obviously playing full-time when you are playing away from Northern Ireland, but I think we all help each other.

"We always come together and we all look out for each other.

"We try and spur each other on as much as we can. We are all in the same position and it is all about helping each other.

"We're just taking it one game at a time but it would be a dream come true for all of the players if we could make it."