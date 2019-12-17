Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Hibs, St Mirren

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic have had a bid of £3m rejected for Brazilian centre-back Fabricio Bruno, with the 23-year-old's club, Cruzeiro, confirming the approach. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers skipper James Tavernier says his team-mates were hoping to land Man United in the Europa League last-32 draw but are happy with Braga. (Sun)

Hearts forward Jamie Walker admits it's a "worry" the club have become detached at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership as he urged the players to take more responsibility. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne says ending with just one piece of silverware - the 2014 Scottish League Cup - is the biggest disappointment of his 21-year Pittodrie tenure. (Daily Express, print edition)

Celtic are monitoring Stoke City's England Under-20 striker Tyrese Campbell, who is entering the final six months of his deal and available for around £350,000. (Daily Record)

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton admits he was considering life as a taxi driver during a year-long injury lay-off before capping his return to action with a new deal on Monday. (Evening Times)

Hibernian striker Christian Doidge - named Premiership player of the month for November - hopes his Easter Road exploits can help him break into the Wales squad for Euro 2020. (Scotsman)

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin hopes to hold on to Houston Dynamo target Vaclav Hladky in January because he believes it would be impossible to replace the Czech with a goalkeeper of similar standard. (Daily Star, print edition)