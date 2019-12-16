Tuesday's back pages 16 Dec From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/50817463 Read more about sharing. In the Telegraph, "City anger as Arteta closes on Arsenal job" In the Guardian, "Arteta heading for Emirates" In the Daily Mail, "Artetaon brink In the Metro, "Arsenal are taking the Mikel" In the Express, "Carlo coup for Everton" In the Daily Star, "Job Lotti" In the Times, "Arsenal close in on deal to land Arteta" In the Independent, "Moyes in frame to replace Pellegrini" In the Sun, "Gunners get their man"