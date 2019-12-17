Graham Coughlan: Mansfield Town target has left role as Bristol Rovers manager

Graham Coughlan led Bristol Rovers to 15th last season and fourth this term in his first manager's job

Bristol Rovers boss Graham Coughlan has left the League One club and is poised to take charge at Mansfield Town.

Rovers, who are fourth in League One, "reluctantly" gave the League Two Stags permission to talk to Coughlan on Monday, after rejecting two approaches.

Chief executive Martyn Starnes told BBC Points West on Tuesday: "He's departed from us and we expect him to be confirmed at Mansfield later today."

The 45-year-old will succeed John Dempster, who was sacked on Saturday.

Coughlan signed a two-and-a-half-year deal as Rovers boss in January 2019, after an initial spell in caretaker charge.

Starnes added: "We are already on the road to looking at a replacement manager. Ideally I'd like to make an appointment by the weekend, but I think that's unlikely."

Mansfield are 18th in League Two, seven points above the relegation zone.

By contrast, Rovers are just two points off an automatic promotion place in the third tier and in contention for a surprise promotion to the Championship.

Former Plymouth centre-back Coughlan is understood to be keen to move closer to his Sheffield-based family.

However, after Saturday's win at Ipswich, the Irishman said: "I don't know where I can take this football club.

"I've got decisions to make in my own personal life and my own career. I'm going to make that decision with my wife and kids."

Asked if his decision was for personal or professional reasons, Coughlan answered: "It's both. How far can we go with the club? How far can we take it? I don't know."

Meanwhile, Starnes has indicated that Rovers may consider offers for star striker Jonson Clarke-Harris in January.

He said: "Every player has a value. If an offer came in we'd have to consider whether it's in the best interests of the club."