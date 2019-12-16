Aberdeen: No offers for Sam Cosgrove & Scott McKenna, says chairman

By Stephen Couse

BBC Sport Scotland

Highlights: Aberdeen 1-0 Hamilton Academical

Aberdeen have had "no offers and no approaches" for Sam Cosgrove and Scott McKenna, chairman Dave Cormack has told the club's annual general meeting.

Striker Cosgrove, 23, has scored 19 goals for Derek McInnes's side this season and been linked with a move away from Pittodrie.

And Scotland defender Scott McKenna, 23, made a transfer request in August.

"We don't need to sell our players in January, we want to keep our best players," said Cormack.

"At the same time if a ridiculous offer comes in for any player we have to look at it like any sensible club would.

"That's going to be a conversation we have with Derek over the next few weeks about what we want to do."

