Carlo Ancelotti is Everton's first choice to be new manager

Ancelotti was in charge of Napoli at Liverpool in the Champions League last month

Carlo Ancelotti is Everton's first choice to be their new manager with the Toffees set to intensify their attempts to secure a deal for the Italian.

However, reports that the 60-year-old was on Merseyside on Monday to hold talks were wide of the mark.

Ancelotti was sacked by Napoli after taking them into the Champions League knockout stages.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri sees the three-time Champions League winner as a big name to underline his ambitions.

It would be regarded as a major coup should he actually pull it off and it is understood talks have already taken place.

Everton will now move to set up further face-to-face discussions in a bid to persuade the Italian, who won the Premier League and FA Cup Double at Chelsea in 2010, to make a swift return to football on Merseyside.

Ancelotti is not the only option for Everton. Former manager David Moyes is also under consideration, although his name met with a negative reaction from supporters. RB Leipzig's head of sport Ralf Rangnick has also been touted as he was a candidate to succeed Moyes when he left for Manchester United in 2013.

Mikel Arteta was another with admirers among Everton's hierarchy, although it now looks more likely he will leave his role as Manchester City assistant manager to take over at Arsenal, after holding talks with the Gunners.

Duncan Ferguson, meanwhile, will continue in his role as caretaker manager for the Carabao Cup quarter-final at home to Leicester on Wednesday.

Such has been his spectacular impact on and off the pitch in getting four points from two tough league games against Chelsea and Manchester United, he is assured of a key role even if a new manager comes in.