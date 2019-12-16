Zack Elbouzedi: Lincoln City sign Waterford winger

Zack Elbouzedi
Zack Elbouzedi has represented Republic of Ireland up to Under-21 level

Lincoln City have signed Waterford winger Zack Elbouzedi for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old will join the Imps when then transfer window opens on 1 January 2020.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has previously had spells with West Brom and Inverness.

"We see this as a little bit of a coup, there's been a few clubs showing a lot of interest in him," boss Michael Appleton told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you