Zack Elbouzedi: Lincoln City sign Waterford winger

Zack Elbouzedi has represented Republic of Ireland up to Under-21 level

Lincoln City have signed Waterford winger Zack Elbouzedi for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old will join the Imps when then transfer window opens on 1 January 2020.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has previously had spells with West Brom and Inverness.

"We see this as a little bit of a coup, there's been a few clubs showing a lot of interest in him," boss Michael Appleton told the club website.

