Burnley: David Baldwin to succeed Shaun Harvey as CEO at EFL

David Baldwin (third right) was named Football CEO of the Year in 2018 at the Football Business Awards

Chief executive David Baldwin will leave Burnley next June to take up the same role at the English Football League as successor to Shaun Harvey.

Baldwin will leave Burnley after four years during which time the Clarets won the Championship title and qualified for the Europa League.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my spell at Burnley," Baldwin said.

"I feel now is the right move for me at this point in my life and I'm looking forward to a new challenge."

Harvey left the EFL at the end of last season, having last year overseen a new television deal which "gravely concerned" several Championship clubs.

Burnley chairman Mike Garlick, who will act as temporary chief executive until a replacement is appointed, said Baldwin had been a "superb appointment" who "helped move the club forward".