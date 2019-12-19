Irish Premiership: Ballymena boss Jeffrey urged players to 'keep believing'

Jack O'Mahony and Jim Ervin in action during Glenavon's 3-1 win over Ballymena earlier in the season

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey says he urged his players to "keep believing in themselves" during a difficult first half of the season.

United, who finished second in the league last season, lie seventh in the table, with injuries a major factor in their struggle to repeat that showing.

They will hope to build on wins over Crusaders and Dungannon Swifts when they face Glenavon on Friday night.

"We have been telling the players that we believe in them," said Jeffrey.

"Telling them that if they keep going then things will hopefully eventually turn.

"Sometimes things don't go for you but apart from probably one game this season they have worked desperately hard and have committed themselves to the cause."

Similar starts to the season

Like their opponents, Glenavon have put together two consecutive Premiership wins, seeing off Carrick Rangers and Institute as they occupy eighth place in the table.

"They are a highly talented team and they had a fantastic result against Institute - 4-1 was a mighty impressive win - so we know it's going to be tough," added Jeffrey.

"They are a highly talented team and both clubs have experienced pretty similar starts to the season with regard to players being injured and unavailable.

"I'll ask the players to do what they did the last two weeks which got us two wins - that is to go out and give of their best."

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton has been encouraged by some of his side's recent results and is looking forward to be able to field a more settled starting side.

"We are starting to get players back and are looking a bit more like ourselves and the way we used to play," said Hamilton, whose side defeated the Braidmen 3-1 at Mourneview Park earlier in the season.

"When we can hopefully keep a settled back four it should definitely help improve results. We have been constantly having to change our back-line every week."