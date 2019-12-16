Irish Premiership: Two live BBC Sport NI games announced for 2020

Howard Beverland and Shayne Lavery in action during Crusaders' 1-0 win over Linfield at Seaview in October

BBC Sport NI has revealed details of two live Irish Premiership games to be shown as part of their 'Friday Night Football' series on BBC Two NI in January and February.

The first live broadcast will see Coleraine welcome Crusaders to the Ballycastle Road Showgrounds on Friday 10 January.

The next game will see champions and present league leaders Linfield take on Crusaders at Windsor Park on Friday 21 February, with both programmes beginning at 19:30 GMT.

All three clubs featured are in contention to lift the Gibson Cup as they prepare for the second half of the Premiership campaign and a busy festive schedule of fixtures.