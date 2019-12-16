SuperCupNI: Valencia CF youth team to defend NI Premier title in 2020

Valencia beat Newcastle at Ballymena Showgrounds to claim the Premier title at SuperCupNI 2019

Spanish giants Valencia CF have given the go-ahead for their youth team to defend their SuperCupNI Premier title next summer.

The news will come as a massive boost for the organisers as they finalise entries for the 2020 event.

Valencia made their debut appearance this year and became the first Spanish side to win at the tournament since Barcelona beat Chelsea in 2005.

"The fact they are coming back is huge," said chairman Victor Leonard.

"This is exciting news. Valencia CF are one of the most highly respected clubs in European football and it was an honour for us to welcome them at this year's tournament," he added.

"They attracted a lot of attention and their appearance in the Premier final was a real draw for us in terms of spectators.

"I know the club's officials who accompanied the players last summer were impressed with the standard of our tournament."

'Memorable moments' for Valencia

The two goalscorers In Valencia's final win over Newcastle United last year - Hugo Gonzalez and Pedro Aleman - are top scorers for their Uefa Youth League team so far this season.

Valencia CF head of academy, Luis Martinez, said: "The tournament is a great first experience in starting competing as a team.

"Last year was the first tournament of the season and it was very useful to start working on team building so we had great memories about the non-sporting moments during the tournament.

He added: "The final win was our most memorable moment and we all will remember it for many years."

The 2020 tournament will be a week later because of the Uefa Under-19 Championships being held in Northern Ireland during the last two weeks of July.

That means the event will start with the traditional opening parade of teams and welcome ceremony in Coleraine on Sunday, August 2, with finals night at Ballymena Showgrounds on Friday, August 7.