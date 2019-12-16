Sepp Blatter & Michel Platini: Fifa launches legal action against pair

Sepp Blatter was Fifa president for 17 years from 1998

Fifa has launched legal action against former president Sep Blatter and former vice-president Michel Platini in order to recover more than £1.5m.

Two million Swiss francs (£1.54m) was transferred to Platini, 64, on 18 January 2011 after Blatter, 83, approved the "disloyal payment".

Earlier this month, a Fifa governance committee unanimously ruled the illicit funds should be repaid.

If they are repaid, the funds will be put back into football development.

In addition, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court confirmed the "gift" from world football's governing body was an "undue payment".

In an exclusive interview with BBC Sport in July, Blatter said he was "an honest man" and had begun legal action against Fifa for the return of 60 personal watches.

Blatter's 17-year spell in charge of Fifa ended amid a corruption scandal in 2015 and he is serving a six-year ban from football.

He alleges false information was spread in relation to money received by him after the 2014 World Cup.

Blatter and Platini both deny any wrongdoing.

Analysis

BBC Sport's Simon Stone

Given the background to this case, Fifa believe it has an obligation to chase the money.

It was confirmed in court there was no basis for Blatter to pay Platini £1.54m out of Fifa funds and the world governing body feels it would be leaving itself open to action if it failed to respond in an appropriate manner.

It is likely to be a number of months before the case goes to court.

Blatter and Platini have always denied wrongdoing but their reputations in football have been tarnished.