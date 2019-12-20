Sportscene Predictions: Steven Thompson v Rachel Corsie

Steven Thompson graphic

Another week has gone by with BBC Scotland pundit Steven Thompson clinging to a narrow lead in the Sportscene predictor.

With just 50 points in it, can the former striker be top of the Christmas charts? This weekend, he takes on Scotland captain Rachel Corsie.

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie takes on Steven Thompson
Scottish Premiership - week 19
ThommoRachel
FRIDAY
Hibernian v Rangers1-20-2
SATURDAY
Celtic v Aberdeen3-03-1
Hamilton v Hearts1-22-2
Kilmarnock v Motherwell0-12-2
Livingston v Ross County2-00-1
St Johnstone v St Mirren2-11-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

All matches kick off at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

Hibernian v Rangers (Friday 19:45 GMT)

Hibs Rangers

Thommo's prediction: 1-2

Rachel's prediction: 0-2

Celtic v Aberdeen

Celtic Aberdeen

Thommo's prediction: 3-0

Rachel's prediction: 3-1

Hamilton v Hearts

Hamilton Hearts

Thommo's prediction: 1-2

Rachel's prediction: 2-2

Kilmarnock v Motherwell

Killie Well

Thommo's prediction: 0-1

Rachel's prediction: 2-2

Livingston v Ross County

Livingston Ross County

Thommo's prediction: 2-0

Rachel's prediction: 0-1

St Johnstone v St Mirren

St Johnstone v St Mirren

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Rachel's prediction: 1-0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

ScoreGuest leaderboard
110Grado
40Rory Lawson
20Paul Craig
20Josh Taylor
10Eve Muirhead
Total scores after week 4
Thommo250
Guests200
Thommo v Guests
P5W2D1L2

