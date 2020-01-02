FA Cup third round on the BBC: How to follow the action

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: The last time Liverpool & Everton met in the FA Cup in 2018

FA Cup third round Date: 4-6 January Coverage: Liverpool v Everton live on BBC One on Sunday, 5 January (16:01 GMT) - as well as Arsenal v Leeds United on Monday, 6 January (19:56 GMT)

The FA Cup third round, one of the most eagerly awaited events in the football calendar, takes place this weekend - and you can follow all the action across the BBC.

Sunday's Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield, which kicks off at 16:01 GMT, is live on BBC One - as is Arsenal's home match against Championship side Leeds United on Monday at 19:56.

As part of the Heads Up campaign, all 32 third-round fixtures will kick off one minute late to encourage fans to think about looking after their mental health.

The FA Cup fourth-round draw is on Monday on BBC One before Arsenal v Leeds - the programme starts at 19:30.

BBC local radio will have full match commentary of every tie across the round on the website and app.

Saturday's standout third-round ties include League One Rochdale hosting Premier League Newcastle United (12:31), Wolves at home to Manchester United in an all-Premier League tie (17:31) and League Two Port Vale at holders Manchester City (17:31).

On Sunday, National League AFC Fylde - the lowest ranked club left in the competition - are at Premier League Sheffield United (14:01), while League One Gillingham host Premier League West Ham United (18:16).

Football Focus, which starts at 12:00 on Saturday, will preview the round with Mark Lawrenson, an FA Cup winner with Liverpool in 1986, and Micah Richards, who won the competition with Manchester City in 2011.

Jason Mohammad presents an FA Cup Final Score on BBC One at 16:00 in the company of former Everton players Leon Osman and Jermaine Beckford, and ex-England midfielder Karen Carney.

Gabby Logan will present highlights of all of Saturday's ties on BBC One at 22:15 with ex-Aston Villa forward Dion Dublin and ex-Tottenham and England midfielder Jermaine Jenas. There is a repeat of the highlights at 07:30 on Sunday on BBC One.

Gary Lineker, an FA Cup winner with Tottenham in 1991, will be joined by ex-England striker Alan Shearer and former Everton forward Tim Cahill for live coverage of the Merseyside derby from 15:30.

A highlights programme, presented by Manish Bhasin and featuring former England player Alex Scott, of all of Sunday's ties is on BBC One at 22:30.

Lineker will also present coverage of Monday's tie between record 13-time winners Arsenal and Leeds on BBC One from 19:30. He will be joined by two-time FA Cup winner Ian Wright and Shearer.

The Friday Night Football Social will preview the third round from 19:00 on Friday on BBC Radio 5 Live, which will have full commentary of Saturday's ties between Rochdale and Newcastle (12:31), Fulham against Aston Villa (15:01) and Leicester v Wigan (17:31).

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra will have commentaries of Saturday's ties between Burnley and Peterborough (12:31), Preston and Norwich (15:01) and Port Vale's trip to Manchester City (17:31).

BBC Radio 5 Live's commentaries on Sunday are Middlesbrough against Tottenham (14:01), Liverpool versus Everton (16:01) and West Ham's visit to Gillingham (18:16) - as well as Monday's tie between Arsenal and Leeds (19:56).

There is full match commentary of Nottingham Forest's trip to Chelsea on Sunday on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra (14:01).

The BBC Sport website will have live text commentary and goal clips across the weekend.