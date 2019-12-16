Guernsey FC can make play-offs, says manager Tony Vance

Guernsey FC's 0-0 draw at Chichester City on Saturday came after a 2-0 midweek home defeat by Whitstable Town

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says his side are capable of making the Isthmian League South East play-offs despite a third successive game without scoring.

The islanders drew 0-0 with Chichester City to stay seventh in the division.

"The dressing room are disappointed because we thought we should have got three points," Vance told BBC Guernsey.

"There's a little bit of frustration, but we have to set our sights absolutely positively on trying to get into those play-offs."

He continued: "It's going to be a tough ask because there's teams that have got big budgets and can just sign people at will.

"We've got what we've got and right now we've got a fair few injuries, we've got seven or eight that are unavailable. When we can get people back we'll be a force, I'm sure."

Guernsey missed a number of chances, with Alex Scott, Matt Loaring and Ross Allen all going close against a Chichester City side that reached the FA Cup second round this season.

"It was an excellent performance really. the only thing that didn't happen was we didn't get the three points that we probably deserved," said Vance.

"First half we had three or four really good chances to put the ball in the back of the net, most of them fell to Ross who is normally deadly and it didn't happen unfortunately.

"We were all frustrated that we didn't get the three points to be honest, but sometimes you can go and lose it at the end, so we'll take a point away from home."