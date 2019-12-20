Championship
Blackburn19:45Wigan
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic (Mon)

Blackburn Rovers celebrate
Blackburn are one of the form teams in the Championship, with their past six games yielding 16 points
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 GMT on Monday

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray could make changes when they take on Wigan Athletic on Monday.

Bradley Dack missed their win against Bristol City through suspension but may return to the side as they aim to continue their good form in the league.

Wigan manager Paul Cook could reshuffle his defence for the trip to Ewood Park.

Kai Naismith came in for the suspended Chey Dunkley in their past two games but the latter is now free to return as they seek a first win since October.

Match facts

  • Blackburn have won nine of their last 11 league matches against Wigan at Ewood Park (W9 D1 L1).
  • The away side has won just one of the last 20 league meetings between Blackburn and Wigan, with the Latics winning 1-0 at Ewood Park in May 2012 under Roberto Martinez.
  • Blackburn have scored a league-high eight goals in the opening 15 minutes this season, accounting for 27% of their goals (also a division-high).
  • Wigan have dropped 22 points from leading positions this season, the most in the Championship. Indeed, the Latics have lost four times having gone ahead this term (W4 D5).
  • Blackburn are unbeaten in their last six league games (W5 D1), this after losing five of the previous eight (W1 D2 L5).
  • No Championship side in 2019-20 is currently enduring a longer winless run than Wigan (10 games).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom22147145232249
2Leeds22145335132247
3Preston2211473527837
4Brentford22113833171636
5Sheff Wed22106633201336
6Fulham2210573324935
7Bristol City229853432235
8Nottm Forest219752721634
9Blackburn2210483028234
10Swansea229762927234
11Millwall228952828033
12Cardiff228863432232
13QPR229493542-731
14Hull228683431330
15Birmingham2284102431-728
16Derby226882128-726
17Charlton2266102830-224
18Reading2165102527-223
19Huddersfield2257102434-1022
20Middlesbrough224991931-1221
21Luton2262142846-1820
22Stoke2253142435-1118
23Wigan2246122035-1518
24Barnsley2237122945-1616
