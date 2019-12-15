Garth Crooks' team of the week: Vertonghen, Fleck, De Bruyne, Salah, Antonio

Premier League leaders Liverpool saw their advantage stretch to 10 points as they beat Watford and second-placed Leicester were held by Norwich.

Champions Manchester City remain third after they outclassed Arsenal on Sunday, while Tottenham scored a late winner at Wolves and Manchester United were held by Everton at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, Chelsea lost at home to Bournemouth, Sheffield United beat Aston Villa, Burnley edged past Newcastle and West Ham moved away from danger with victory at Southampton.

Here's my team of the week - have a read and then select your own below.

Goalkeeper - Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth)

Aaron Ramsdale: The save by Aaron Ramsdale from Chelsea's Mason Mount in the first half was the first indicator that the Bournemouth keeper was on top of his game. However it was the point-blank save from Emerson's header that was not only a turning point in this rather fraught affair, but the match winner.

The Cherries defended in numbers when it mattered but when their defences were breached it was Ramsdale who came to the rescue. If ever a team needed to keep a clean sheet, this was it. A massive three points for Bournemouth.

Did you know? Ramsdale made five saves as Bournemouth kept their fourth clean sheet in 17 Premier League games.

Defenders - Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Yerry Mina (Everton)

Jan Vertonghen: How inspiring of Jose Mourinho to use three central defenders and a natural full-back in a back four, allowing Serge Aurier to do what he does best and bomb forward when Spurs have possession. This occurs without putting your team at risk. The Europeans, especially the Italians, have been doing this for years but to see it used so effectively in a Tottenham side away at Wolves was as interesting as it gets.

Jan Vertonghen was the key to this formation and the man who also got the winning goal. The Belgium international produced an outstanding all-round performance. This is not a coincidence by the way - Mourinho is working this stuff out with the players at his disposal.

Did you know? Five of Spurs defender Vertonghen's six Premier League goals have come away from home.

Fernandinho: This was a tame affair in the end - the game was over after 15 minutes because Kevin de Bruyne had deemed it so. Nevertheless Manchester City's ability to keep a clean sheet away at Arsenal must not be underestimated.

Once again Fernandinho's calm and cultured style at the back was outstanding. Remove the Brazilian from City's defensive line-up and a sense of panic is never too far away. Meanwhile, Arsenal quickly need a strong figure with a sizeable reputation at the helm and they should look no further than Carlo Ancelotti.

Did you know? Fernandinho made five clearances and two interceptions as Manchester City kept a first clean sheet in 10 games in all competitions.

Yerry Mina: Everton don't go to Old Trafford and win many games but with a little bit of luck they might have won this one. Last week I singled out Mason Holgate for special praise against Chelsea - this week it's Yerry Mina.

Had the Colombia international got his block on Greenwood's shot the Duncan Ferguson roadshow would have continued unblemished and experienced a rare victory against Manchester United. Nevertheless Mina did enough to keep Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford quiet, something Chelsea and Manchester City failed to do. See what I have to say about Ferguson's management style so far in Crooks of the Matter below.

Did you know? Mina made eight clearances and two blocks against Manchester United.

Midfielders - John Fleck (Sheffield United), Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Dan Gosling (Bournemouth)

John Fleck: Twenty five points after 17 league games? Every time I watch Sheffield United I'm left scratching my head wondering how a team playing such basic football can be fifth in the table. Players like Chris Basham, John Lundstram and John Fleck, all of whom have now made my team of the week at some stage, are clearly the reasons why.

Apart from the fact the Blades are very difficult to beat and wear you down, like any decent puncher they can deliver a knockout blow. Their approach is proving to be simple but very effective. They are making the Premier League look ordinary.

Did you know? Fleck has scored four goals in his last four league games at Bramall Lane, one more than he managed in his previous 73 in the league on home soil.

Jefferson Lerma: The Colombian has never featured in my team of the week before and I'm not entirely sure why. Whenever I've seen Jefferson Lerma play for Bournemouth he always puts in a shift, never shirks a tackle and seems totally uninterested in the limelight.

However against Chelsea he wasn't merely a 'valet' for the more accomplished players in the Bournemouth set-up but more of a 'butler'. Bournemouth had nine players out through injury but Lerma orchestrated one of the upsets of the day in a performance that will rank as one of the best in manager Eddie Howe's career.

Did you know? Lerma regained possession 12 times against Chelsea and completed more passes than any other team-mate.

Kevin de Bruyne: This was a performance of Zinedine Zidane proportions. Not since I saw the French master dominate the European Championship final in 2000 have I seen such a complete performance.

Kevin de Bruyne's display wasn't just sheer class - like Zidane the Belgium international has this ability to make everything look effortless. His first goal against Arsenal was breathtaking. I don't think I have ever seen a side-footed strike hit with such power, and kept under the bar all at the same time. As for his second strike, well that was De Bruyne at his best.

Did you know? De Bruyne has been directly involved in 19 goals in the Premier League in 2019, the most of any midfielder in that period.

Dan Gosling: He was unlucky not to put Bournemouth 1-0 up early in the second half but when Dan Gosling beat Kepa Arrizabalaga he instinctively knew what the linesman didn't. VAR overruled the linesman and Chelsea, some of whose players stopped when the flag was raised, had to suffer for his mistake. Nevertheless Bournemouth, who have been devastated by injury, deserved this victory.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard should take caution and not be too hard on his early-season overachievers. Chelsea are fourth in the table and in the last 16 of the Champions League. They may have dropped a few points along the way but they are punching above their weight.

Did you know? Gosling scored his first Premier League goal since April in what was his first start of the season.

Forwards - Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Michail Antonio (West Ham), Lucas Moura (Tottenham)

Mohamed Salah: If Troy Deeney, Will Hughes, Gerard Deulofeu, Abdoulaye Doucoure and especially Ismaila Sarr were genuine finishers Watford would have provided their new manager Nigel Pearson with the upset of the season.

How many chances does a Hornet need to sting its opponent? The visitors had three gilt-edged chances before Liverpool fans had stopped singing You'll Never Walk Alone. Mohamed Salah, who is a genuine finisher, reminded Watford that teams that play at Anfield and don't take their chances pay the price. Salah's first goal was sensational and his second was precisely what top-class finishers do.

Did you know? Salah has now scored 84 goals in 126 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool - two more than Luis Suarez (82) netted in 133 games for the Reds.

Michail Antonio: This was a fabulous performance. What this lad loses in finesse he more than makes up for in effort and desire. What a shame the striker had his well-deserved goal overruled by VAR.

Very soon players like Antonio will no longer feature in the professional game due to VAR on account of the player's lack of sophistication as the technology seeks to root out the slightest indiscretion. The only element of luck that now exists in the game is if VAR sees something that everyone else misses.

Did you know? Antonio produced three key passes and a team-high four crosses from open play against Southampton.

Lucas Moura: You can't score a goal like that and not get in my team of the week. We all know Lucas Moura can strike the ball but this really was a beauty. What I adore about Moura is his ability to dance past players. He left two Wolves defenders for dead before he created the opening for himself and fired an unstoppable drive past Rui Patricio.

Watching Moura, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dele Alli all in the same line-up and away from home is audacious and brilliant and the difference between Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino.

Did you know? Moura has scored three goals in five Premier League games under Mourinho after getting one in 10 games under Pochettino earlier this season.

Now it's your turn

You've seen my selections this week. But who would you go for?

The Crooks of the Matter

You don't see it very often but when a substitute is subbed everybody feels it. It is not nice and should only happen in extraordinary circumstances. To see Moise Kean's number held up by the fourth official in the final minutes of Everton's draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford must have been a devastating blow for the Italian striker.

Whether the situation can now be recovered is a big question for interim manager Ferguson. Players who are treated in such a fashion normally respond by sticking two fingers up to the individual who had the nerve to humiliate them, in front of a 69,000 crowd at Old Trafford no less.

Players are not there to be humiliated any more than managers are to be disrespected. The relationship between the two parties is crucial if they are to work but very fragile and easily broken. Kean is a young lad with a bright future and will recover from this but, if as Ferguson indicated in his post-match interview, this was a tactic to use up more valuable time by making a further substitution then he should have told the lad beforehand.

If it happened on the spur of the moment then Ferguson should apologise to the player. I shudder to think what the outcome might have been if a manager had ever done that to Ferguson in his playing days.