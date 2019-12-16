Strong Scottish representation in GB Olympic football team - Phil Neville

Claire Emslie and Kim Little could both be in contention to play for Team GB in the summer Olympics

Scotland will be well represented in the Great Britain Olympic women's football team, vows Phil Neville.

The England head coach will lead Team GB side in Tokyo next summer.

And the former Manchester United defender says he has already spoken to many of the Scottish players about being selected.

"I'm looking at a lot of the Scottish players. We played them in the World Cup and it was one of our toughest games," Neville told BBC Scotland.

"Shelley Kerr is a fantastic coach. They've got some really good players and we're going into the next six months where I've got to pick a team for the Olympics.

"You look at they way they've performed in the Champions League, their league is getting stronger and stronger, there's more investment which is really important. They're an ever improving nation."

Team GB last had a football team at the 2012 Olympics in London, with Scots Kim Little and Ifeoma Dieke selected, while Jane Ross was also called up as a reserve.

Last June, Neville said fielding a Team GB team in Japan was "absolutely fundamental" for the growth of the women's game.

The Scottish FA said they will not actively support or promote the side but will not prevent players being involved, while their Welsh counterparts said they will not align themselves politically with the team.

Jamie-Lee Napier and Kirsten Reilly are the latest players from Scotland to move to England's Women's Super League.

But Neville says for the good of the Scottish game more investment is needed to keep top players in the domestic league.

"Kim Little has probably been the shining light in the past four or five years - she's a fantastic player," said Neville, whose England side beat Scotland 2-1 at the 2019 World Cup in France.

"There's also Lisa Evans, a fantastic player in Erin Cuthbert at Chelsea, Caroline Weir at Manchester City.

"There are some really good exciting young players coming through. They are now beginning to make a impact.

"The Scottish league is growing. You look at the WSL and the TV, the sponsorship money, the facilities of the big clubs in England, that has got to now spread to Scotland. It's going to take time but the aim of Scottish football is to keep the Kim Littles and Erin Cuthberts in Scotland."