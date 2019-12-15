Celtic: Neil Lennon 'loath' to lose Craig Gordon

Craig Gordon has made just six appearances for Celtic this season

Craig Gordon still has a future at Celtic, with manager Neil Lennon saying he would be "loath" to lose Scotland goalkeeper.

The 36-year-old's contract is up in summer, but he has been second choice recently to Southampton loanee Fraser Forster.

He started against Cluj on Thursday, but was back on the bench for the 2-0 win over Hibernian on Sunday.

"From a selfish point of view I want him to stay," said Lennon.

"He might have his own principles and want to play himself.

"It's a situation not of Craig's making. He's a great pro and I get the fact he might want to play more games."

The Parkhead boss added: "I had a wee chat with Craig on Saturday.

"He's a player I'd be loath to let go or want to see go out the door because he's a quality goalkeeper.

"Fraser is the number one currently and if anything happened to him then Craig is a ready-made replacement to step in."

Winger Scott Sinclair, who also started against Cluj, has been quoted as saying he wants more minutes in the Celtic firm team too.

However Lennon, who hopes to have missing Ryan Christie, Jonny Hayes, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Mikey Johnston back for Wednesday's trip to Hearts, said: "I'm not aware of those quotes at all.

"We will have a chat with Sincy [Sinclair] going forwards.

"It's been a difficult period for him because of the quality in front of him at the minute."