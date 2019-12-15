Steven Gerrard: Paul Gascoigne says manager at Rangers 'for long haul'

Steven Gerrard has recently signed a new deal to be Rangers managers until 2024

Manager Steven Gerrard is at Rangers "for the long haul", believes former Ibrox midfielder Paul Gascoigne.

The former Liverpool captain signed a new contract on Friday to extend his Ibrox deal until 2024.

And Gascoigne, who spent three years at Rangers between 1995 and 1998, says Gerrard is enjoying himself in Glasgow.

"I asked him what it was like when he got the call and he said 'it's so exciting'. He's in it for the long haul, and why not?," Gascoigne said.

"He's a good manager and obviously he's got the respect of the players."

Gerrard has led Rangers to the last 32 of the Europa League, while they are two points off the top of the Scottish Premiership as they bid to stop Celtic winning their ninth title in a row.

But he suffered Hampden heartache as his side lost 1-0 to Celtic in the League Cup final at the beginning of the month.

Gascoigne, who helped Rangers complete nine-in-a-row while in Scottish football, says the club have what it takes to stop their Old Firm rivals.

"I always say a manager is only as good as his players," said Gascoigne, 52, speaking at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards in Aberdeen.

"Obviously we'll see what happens this season. They've got to try and stop Celtic doing nine-in-a-row. It'll be a tough run in.

"Hopefully [they can win it]. I always think whoever beats who - if Celtic beat Rangers four times then obviously they're going to win it.

"Rangers have got to pick their game up, they won today 2-0 [against Motherwell], it's going to be tight right to the end again."