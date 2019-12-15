Football gossip: Ljungberg, Nuno, Pellegrini, White, Maja, Coutinho

Interim boss Freddie Ljungberg has demanded Arsenal chiefs decide sooner rather than later who they want as their next manager. (Sun)

However, Arsenal have not approached Wolves for permission to speak to Nuno Espirito Santo about their managerial vacancy. (Express and Star)

Under-pressure manager Manuel Pellegrini is expected to still be in charge of West Ham for their next game against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day. (Guardian)

Chelsea are contemplating a January move for Bordeaux's Nigeria forward Josh Maja, 20, who was formerly with Sunderland. (90min.com)

Chelsea have also put Brighton's English defender Ben White, 22, who has impressed on loan at Leeds, on their wanted list for a shock £25m swoop when the transfer window opens. (Sun)

Bayern Munich players have urged the club to sign former Liverpoolplaymaker Philippe Coutinho, who is on loan from Barcelona, on a permanent basis after the 27-year-old Brazilian's match-winning display against Werder Bremen on Saturday. (Mirror)

Everton interim boss Duncan Ferguson will hold talks with Moise Kean, 19, after substituting his substitute within 19 minutes of bringing him on - claiming the Italy striker struggled with the pace of the draw at Manchester United. (Telegraph)

Liverpool are set win the race to sign Coventry's English left-back Sam McCallum, 19, in January ahead of a number of Premier League rivals - and loan him back to the Sky Blues for the rest of the season. (90min.com)

France boss Didier Deschamps has urged his international striker Olivier Giroud, 33, to quit Chelsea this January but talks with Inter Milan have stalled. Giroud will be out of contract in the summer. (Mirror)

Real Madrid are continuing to monitor Valencia's Spanish winger Ferran Torres, 19. (AS)