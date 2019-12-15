Duncan Ferguson: Everton caretaker expects to manage Leicester game

Media playback is not supported on this device Man Utd 1-1 Everton: Kean hadn't got up to pace of game - Duncan Ferguson

Duncan Ferguson thinks he is likely to take charge of Everton's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester on Wednesday but has reiterated he does not want the full-time job.

The Toffees drew 1-1 with Manchester United at Old Trafford, following a 3-1 win over Chelsea in an impressive start under the caretaker manager.

"I think I will be," said Ferguson.

"It's a quick turnaround for a new guy to come in before Wednesday but I need to speak to the directors."

The Toffees sacked Marco Silva after three consecutive defeats took them into the relegation zone, but they have been revitalised under their former striker Ferguson, who had been on the coaching staff since 2014.

A Victor Lindelof own goal gave them the lead at United, with Mason Greenwood equalising with 13 minutes left.

Ferguson says he is happy to help the club out but does not think he is the man for the job right now.

"I think it's buying them a bit of time to get the right man in, a couple of results, they can make the process more diligent," the former Scotland international said.

"We need the best manager in the world, I've not got the experience. I'm all for us bringing in a top manager and if I can be part of it, great."

Ferguson has been happy with his players - who have picked up four points from two difficult games against 'big six' sides.

"They seem to be motivated, they are in a perilous position and understand that, they've to fight for the shirt and that's what I'm doing," he said. "They should have been doing it all season, I've managed to galvanise them and pushed them on."

Everton defender Michael Keane told BBC Match of the Day: "He has brought the basics back. We know our shape really well, we are working hard for each other, getting stuck in and the last few games it has worked.

"He is calm but passionate. You can see the pride flowing through him and that brings it out in us, you want to fight for him. The lads are loving it at the minute and long may it continue."