Juventus 3-1 Udinese: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice in comfortable win
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Juventus beat Udinese to go top of Serie A - for a few hours at least.
The Portuguese blasted in a crisp shot from the edge of the area for a fourth goalscoring game in a row.
He then smashed in a first-time shot from Gonzalo Higuain's through ball before Leonardo Bonucci headed home to make it 3-0 before the break.
Ronaldo almost grabbed his first Serie A hat-trick as he hit the post, before Ignacio Pussetto's late consolation.
Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon made his 646th Serie A appearance, one short of Paolo Maldini's all-time record. It was Buffon's 700th league appearance including Serie B and the French top flight.
Inter Milan will go back to the top if they avoid defeat at Fiorentina (19:45 GMT).
Line-ups
Juventus
- 77Buffon
- 13Danilo
- 28Demiral
- 19BonucciSubstituted forde Ligtat 76'minutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 25Rabiot
- 30BentancurBooked at 90mins
- 10DybalaBooked at 21minsSubstituted forBernardeschiat 75'minutes
- 14Matuidi
- 21HiguaínSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 80'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 4de Ligt
- 8Ramsey
- 11Douglas Costa
- 12Lobo Silva
- 20Pjaca
- 23Can
- 24Rugani
- 31Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 37Perin
- 38Muratore
Udinese
- 1Musso
- 87De Maio
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 17NuytinckBooked at 40mins
- 18ter Avest
- 10de PaulSubstituted forSouza Silvaat 67'minutes
- 38Mandragora
- 6Fofana
- 19Stryger LarsenSubstituted forNestorovskiat 87'minutes
- 15Lasagna
- 7OkakaSubstituted forPussettoat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Sierralta
- 4Opoku
- 11Souza Silva
- 23Pussetto
- 27Perisan
- 30Nestorovski
- 50Nascimiento Franca
- 72Barak
- 88Andrade
- 91Teodorczyk
- Referee:
- Fabrizio Pasqua
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away6
- Corners
- Home9
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Udinese 1.
Booking
Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Seko Fofana (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 3, Udinese 1. Ignacio Pussetto (Udinese) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Douglas Costa (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.
Attempt blocked. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Costa.
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hidde ter Avest (Udinese).
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Gianluigi Buffon.
Attempt saved. Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Ilija Nestorovski replaces Jens Stryger Larsen.
Attempt missed. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rolando Mandragora with a through ball.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hidde ter Avest (Udinese).
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Juan Musso.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi.
Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danilo.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Gonzalo Higuaín.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Matthijs de Ligt replaces Leonardo Bonucci.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Paulo Dybala.
Attempt missed. Seko Fofana (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ignacio Pussetto.
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Gianluigi Buffon.
Attempt saved. Seko Fofana (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Walace.
Attempt saved. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ignacio Pussetto.
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Merih Demiral.
Attempt blocked. Ignacio Pussetto (Udinese) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Seko Fofana.
Attempt blocked. Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Walace replaces Rodrigo de Paul.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Rolando Mandragora (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Offside, Udinese. Bram Nuytinck tries a through ball, but Ignacio Pussetto is caught offside.