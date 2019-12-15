Italian Serie A
Juventus3Udinese1

Juventus 3-1 Udinese: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice in comfortable win

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 11 goals in 19 matches for Juventus this season

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Juventus beat Udinese to go top of Serie A - for a few hours at least.

The Portuguese blasted in a crisp shot from the edge of the area for a fourth goalscoring game in a row.

He then smashed in a first-time shot from Gonzalo Higuain's through ball before Leonardo Bonucci headed home to make it 3-0 before the break.

Ronaldo almost grabbed his first Serie A hat-trick as he hit the post, before Ignacio Pussetto's late consolation.

Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon made his 646th Serie A appearance, one short of Paolo Maldini's all-time record. It was Buffon's 700th league appearance including Serie B and the French top flight.

Inter Milan will go back to the top if they avoid defeat at Fiorentina (19:45 GMT).

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 77Buffon
  • 13Danilo
  • 28Demiral
  • 19BonucciSubstituted forde Ligtat 76'minutes
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 25Rabiot
  • 30BentancurBooked at 90mins
  • 10DybalaBooked at 21minsSubstituted forBernardeschiat 75'minutes
  • 14Matuidi
  • 21HiguaínSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 80'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 4de Ligt
  • 8Ramsey
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 20Pjaca
  • 23Can
  • 24Rugani
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 37Perin
  • 38Muratore

Udinese

  • 1Musso
  • 87De Maio
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 17NuytinckBooked at 40mins
  • 18ter Avest
  • 10de PaulSubstituted forSouza Silvaat 67'minutes
  • 38Mandragora
  • 6Fofana
  • 19Stryger LarsenSubstituted forNestorovskiat 87'minutes
  • 15Lasagna
  • 7OkakaSubstituted forPussettoat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sierralta
  • 4Opoku
  • 11Souza Silva
  • 23Pussetto
  • 27Perisan
  • 30Nestorovski
  • 50Nascimiento Franca
  • 72Barak
  • 88Andrade
  • 91Teodorczyk
Referee:
Fabrizio Pasqua

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamUdinese
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home24
Away11
Shots on Target
Home9
Away6
Corners
Home9
Away8
Fouls
Home11
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 3, Udinese 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Udinese 1.

Booking

Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

Seko Fofana (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 3, Udinese 1. Ignacio Pussetto (Udinese) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Douglas Costa (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.

Attempt blocked. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Costa.

Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hidde ter Avest (Udinese).

Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Gianluigi Buffon.

Attempt saved. Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Udinese. Ilija Nestorovski replaces Jens Stryger Larsen.

Attempt missed. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rolando Mandragora with a through ball.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box.

Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hidde ter Avest (Udinese).

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Juan Musso.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi.

Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danilo.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Gonzalo Higuaín.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Matthijs de Ligt replaces Leonardo Bonucci.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Paulo Dybala.

Attempt missed. Seko Fofana (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ignacio Pussetto.

Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Gianluigi Buffon.

Attempt saved. Seko Fofana (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Walace.

Attempt saved. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ignacio Pussetto.

Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Merih Demiral.

Attempt blocked. Ignacio Pussetto (Udinese) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Seko Fofana.

Attempt blocked. Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.

Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.

Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Udinese. Walace replaces Rodrigo de Paul.

Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

Rolando Mandragora (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Offside, Udinese. Bram Nuytinck tries a through ball, but Ignacio Pussetto is caught offside.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 15th December 2019

  • JuventusJuventus3UdineseUdinese1
  • Hellas VeronaHellas Verona3TorinoTorino3
  • BolognaBologna2AtalantaAtalanta1
  • AC MilanAC Milan0SassuoloSassuolo0
  • RomaRoma17:00SPALSPAL
  • FiorentinaFiorentina19:45Inter MilanInter Milan

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus16123129161339
2Inter Milan15122131131838
3Lazio15103236152133
4Cagliari1585231191229
5Roma1585226151129
6Atalanta1684438251328
7Parma167362319424
8Napoli165652521421
9Torino166372124-321
10AC Milan166371619-321
11Bologna165472427-319
12Hellas Verona165471720-319
13Sassuolo154472627-116
14Fiorentina154471923-416
15Lecce163672032-1215
16Sampdoria164391325-1215
17Udinese164391127-1615
18Brescia1541101426-1213
19Genoa162591731-1411
20SPAL152310922-139
View full Italian Serie A table

