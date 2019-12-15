Juventus 3-1 Udinese: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice in comfortable win

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 11 goals in 19 matches for Juventus this season

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Juventus beat Udinese to go top of Serie A - for a few hours at least.

The Portuguese blasted in a crisp shot from the edge of the area for a fourth goalscoring game in a row.

He then smashed in a first-time shot from Gonzalo Higuain's through ball before Leonardo Bonucci headed home to make it 3-0 before the break.

Ronaldo almost grabbed his first Serie A hat-trick as he hit the post, before Ignacio Pussetto's late consolation.

Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon made his 646th Serie A appearance, one short of Paolo Maldini's all-time record. It was Buffon's 700th league appearance including Serie B and the French top flight.

Inter Milan will go back to the top if they avoid defeat at Fiorentina (19:45 GMT).