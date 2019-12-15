Valencia 1-1 Real Madrid: Karim Benzema rescues point for visitors

Karim Benzema's equaliser extended Real Madrid's unbeaten run in all competitions to 11 games

Karim Benzema scored a dramatic equaliser for Real Madrid against Valencia but it was not enough to take them top of the La Liga table.

Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois came up for a corner in stoppage time and had a header saved by Jaume Domenech with Benzema lashing home the rebound.

Valencia had led with 12 minutes to go when Carlos Soler was unmarked to blast home Daniel Wass' clever cutback.

Real are behind Barcelona on goal difference going into El Clasico.

The arch rivals meet at Barcelona's Nou Camp on Wednesday (19:00 GMT).

Gareth Bale came on in the second half for Real, who are unbeaten in 11 games. It was his first appearance for two weeks, but he has not scored for his club since 1 September.