Valencia 1-1 Real Madrid: Karim Benzema rescues point for visitors

Real Madrid celebrate
Karim Benzema's equaliser extended Real Madrid's unbeaten run in all competitions to 11 games

Karim Benzema scored a dramatic equaliser for Real Madrid against Valencia but it was not enough to take them top of the La Liga table.

Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois came up for a corner in stoppage time and had a header saved by Jaume Domenech with Benzema lashing home the rebound.

Valencia had led with 12 minutes to go when Carlos Soler was unmarked to blast home Daniel Wass' clever cutback.

Real are behind Barcelona on goal difference going into El Clasico.

The arch rivals meet at Barcelona's Nou Camp on Wednesday (19:00 GMT).

Gareth Bale came on in the second half for Real, who are unbeaten in 11 games. It was his first appearance for two weeks, but he has not scored for his club since 1 September.

Line-ups

Valencia

  • 1Doménech
  • 3CostaSubstituted forVallejo Galvánat 61'minutes
  • 24Garay
  • 5Gabriel
  • 14Gayá
  • 18Wass
  • 17CoquelinSubstituted forKondogbiaat 83'minutes
  • 10Parejo
  • 8SolerBooked at 38mins
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 20TorresSubstituted forDiakhabyat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Correia
  • 6Kondogbia
  • 12Diakhaby
  • 15Vallejo Galván
  • 23Sobrino
  • 28Rivero
  • 34Esquerdo

Real Madrid

  • 13Courtois
  • 2CarvajalBooked at 77mins
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 6Nacho
  • 10ModricSubstituted forJovicat 81'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 15Valverde
  • 8Kroos
  • 27RodrygoSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 69'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 22IscoSubstituted forBaleat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Areola
  • 3Militão
  • 11Bale
  • 14Casemiro
  • 18Jovic
  • 19Odriozola
  • 25Vinícius Júnior
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez
Attendance:
44,230

Match Stats

Home TeamValenciaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home9
Away19
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Valencia 1, Real Madrid 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Valencia 1, Real Madrid 1.

Goal!

Goal! Valencia 1, Real Madrid 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner following a corner.

Attempt saved. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ezequiel Garay.

Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.

Offside, Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos tries a through ball, but Luka Jovic is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Manu Vallejo (Valencia) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

VAR Decision: Card Changed.

Booking

Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Luka Jovic (Real Madrid).

Ezequiel Garay (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Valencia. Mouctar Diakhaby replaces Ferrán Torres.

Offside, Valencia. Ferrán Torres tries a through ball, but Daniel Wass is caught offside.

Foul by Luka Jovic (Real Madrid).

Daniel Wass (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia).

Substitution

Substitution, Valencia. Geoffrey Kondogbia replaces Francis Coquelin.

Hand ball by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Jovic replaces Luka Modric.

Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).

Daniel Wass (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by José Gayá (Valencia).

Goal!

Goal! Valencia 1, Real Madrid 0. Carlos Soler (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Wass.

Booking

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ezequiel Garay.

Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Daniel Wass (Valencia).

Hand ball by José Gayá (Valencia).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior replaces Rodrygo.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Gareth Bale replaces Isco.

Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 15th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona16112343202335
2Real Madrid16105133122135
3Sevilla179442117431
4Getafe1786326161030
5Atl Madrid177821810829
6Real Sociedad178452820828
7Ath Bilbao177641912727
8Valencia177642724327
9Granada177372422224
10Osasuna175842220223
11Levante177282226-423
12Real Betis176562429-523
13Villarreal176473025522
14Alavés175481824-619
15Real Valladolid174761420-619
16Eibar174491528-1316
17Mallorca1743101830-1215
18Celta Vigo173591425-1114
19Leganés1724111228-1610
20Espanyol1724111232-2010
View full Spanish La Liga table

