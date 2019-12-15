Motherwell 0-2 Rangers: Steven Gerrard says referee 'desperate' for red card

Alfredo Morelos (centre) was sent off after scoring for Rangers against Motherwell

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has "no complaints" about Alfredo Morelos' dismissal in the win at Motherwell, but believes referee Don Robertson was "desperate to give out a red card".

Morelos was shown two yellows within 14 minutes, the second for gesturing to Motherwell fans after making it 2-0.

It was the Colombian striker's first sending off of the season after being shown red six times last term.

"I had that feeling," said Gerrard of his belief a dismissal was coming.

"I thought that he was waiting for a moment. It's unfortunate because our player does get that type of abuse."

Nikola Katic had headed Rangers into the lead before Morelos made it 2-0 in the second half, celebrating the goal by running towards the Motherwell fans and gesturing.

Morelos had only been booked twice in the Scottish Premiership this term before his first at Fir Park - for a late challenge on Jake Carroll.

"We tried to take him off because he was on a yellow but also because we were flashing balls across the box and I felt that someone with a bit of nous and experience would have had a tap-in," said Gerrard.

"Alfredo was unplayable. But it's the first setback Alfredo's had after huge, huge improvements so we'll reset that but we certainly have no complaints."

The three points ended a run of three games without a win for Rangers after draws with Aberdeen and Young Boys bookended the cup final loss against Celtic.

Motherwell's strong recent form - three consecutive wins without conceded - suggested Gerrard's side would face a tough test, but he was please with how his side performed.

"We've came here and completely controlled this fixture with 11 men and with 10," he told Rangers TV. "It's a real strong solid away win.

"The only disappointment obviously is losing Alfredo. Unfortunately we've had a lot of experience over the last 18 to 19 months of going down to 10 men."