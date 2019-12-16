Andre Ayew wants 'something great' and ignores move speculation

Andre Ayew rejoined Swansea City for a club-record £18m from West Ham in January 2018

Andre Ayew says he wants to help Swansea City "do something great" and "is not thinking" about speculation of a move away from Liberty Stadium in the January transfer window.

The striker scored twice in their 3-1 Championship win over Middlesbrough on Saturday, taking his season's tally to nine.

That prompted manager Steve Cooper to predict January interest in the player.

"I'm not thinking at all about that," said 29-year-old Ghana captain Ayew.

"I'm here, I'm 100% here just thinking about the next game, that's Luton. That's speculation, that's what people are going to say.

"I'm just focusing on what's ahead of me and I'm happy here so that's not something I think about."

Ayew spent 2018-19 on loan at Fenerbahce following Swansea's relegation from the Premier League in 2018.

'I'm happy here' - Ayew

Swansea's £18m record signing had been expected to move on last summer - in part due to his sizeable wages - but Ayew says he chose to stay and has been one of their star performers in 2019-20.

Ayew added: "I think I can do it at any level. That's not my question. I think I can play at any level, that's not the problem.

"I'm happy here. If I'm here it's because I decided to be here. It was my decision.

"I'm just happy, playing my football, enjoying with the lads.

"We want to do something great so we need to keep working and later we will see [what happens].

"The lads, the staff, the club, the fans have a lot of belief in me. I just have to focus on that."

"What's important for me is to get the legs going, get wins and from there we'll see."

Cooper repeated his views Ayew could be a target for other clubs during next month's transfer window after the Ghanaian's double against Middlesbrough helped Swansea end a six-match winless run to put them a point off the play-off zone.

"I'll keep saying it because it's the truth. He's been brilliant," said Cooper.

"He's a class act both on and off the pitch. First and foremost as a player, he delivers.

"His attitude and work ethic is right up there and he's a brilliant personality off the pitch as well in terms of leading the way, helping with the younger players and long may it continue."

Cooper added: "Any player who does well at this level is going to create interest to move up to the next level.

"We know Andre can play higher than this level. But I can only go off what I can see and that is a player who's giving more than 100%, delivering, scoring. You think back to the performance against Blackburn and he's sliding in tackles in the defensive third and creating counter-attacks himself.

"That tells me he's really happy. I have a wonderful relationship with him. I like him a lot. I think he likes me a little bit as well! For as long as he's here playing, the better for the football club."