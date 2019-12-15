Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Stoke, Slovan, Sporar, Morgan, Scotland, Southampton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Slovan Bratislava say £5m-rated Slovenia striker Andraz Sporar, who was watched by Celtic during Thursday's Europa League game against Braga, will be allowed to leave in January if a suitable offer comes in from a top European club, but the Scottish champions face competition from interested parties in England, Spain, France, Germany and Italy for the 25-year-old. (Sunday Mail)

Stoke City have had an approach to take 23-year-old Scotland winger Lewis Morgan on loan for the rest of the season rejected by Celtic. (Sunday Mail)

Scotland will use Rangers' Hummel Training Centre as their base for the Euro 2020 finals if they qualify rather than their own Oriam complex in Edinburgh, where the national team have been based since players complained about facilities at luxury hotel Mar Hall last year. (Sunday Post)

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister, who lost to the Ibrox club as a Leeds United player in the Champions League, says he would rather avoid English opposition in Monday's draw for the last 32 of the Europa League. (The Herald On Sunday)

Mohamed Elyounoussi says Celtic will "destroy" Rangers in their new year Old Firm derby in the Scottish Premiership despite the on-loan Southampton winger being substituted as he failed to impress on his return from injury in his side's League Cup win over their Glasgow rivals this month. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes the expansive style adopted by new Hibernian head coach Jack Ross is ideal for his former club as the two sides prepare to meet in the league on Sunday. (The National)

Hibs centre-half Paul Hanlon thinks his side know how to beat Celtic thanks to the belief given them by former manager Neil Lennon before his return to the Scottish champions. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

OTHER GOSSIP

Hurdler Eilidh Doyle says reaching the Tokyo Olympics next year would be her greatest achievement considering she is expecting her first baby in mid-January at the age of 32. (The Herald)