Watford v Manchester United

TEAM NEWS

Watford pair Adam Masina and Roberto Pereyra are likely to return from respective thigh and groin injuries.

Tom Cleverley and Danny Welbeck miss out against their former club, while Jose Holebas, Sebastian Prodl and Daryl Janmaat are also absentees.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has returned to training but is not yet ready to feature, while Diogo Dalot is also stepping up his fitness.

Eric Bailly, Angel Gomes and Timothy Fosu-Mensah all remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: While the stats about Watford's current points total make grim reading for the Hornets, Nigel Pearson will go into his first home game at the helm encouraged by a lot of what he saw at Anfield last weekend, with the only real negative their wastefulness in front of goal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrated his first anniversary in charge of Manchester United on Thursday and reckons they're "on the right track" despite having one point fewer than at the same stage last season, when Jose Mourinho was sacked.

Solskjaer's first game as permanent manager came against Watford in March, when United continued their impressive winning record in the fixture.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Nigel Pearson: "It's stating the obvious - it's clear to everybody we need to affect our fortunes as soon as possible.

"We've got another difficult game and when you play against Manchester United you know they've got quality, they've got players who are very capable of being match winners, so the most important thing for us is to raise our own levels of performance and find a level of consistency that will generate a better feeling within our fan base."

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on potential January signings: "As a manager, you always hope you can do something but, then again, it's not something that's nailed on.

"It has to be the right player, the right age, he's got to fit into this squad and for the right value. We're always looking and the transfer window will be open but it might not happen."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford looked like the Hornets of last season at Liverpool a week ago, which is why I am backing them to get only their second league win of the season when United go to Vicarage Road.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won 16 of the past 17 meetings in all competitions, with the exception a 3-1 away league defeat in September 2016.

United have scored in their past eight trips to Vicarage Road since a 1-0 league defeat in September 1986.

Watford

Watford have nine points from 17 matches - no club has avoided relegation from the Premier League with so few points at this stage of the season.

The Hornets have won just one of their last 20 league games (D7, L12).

Watford are on a club record run of 12 home league fixtures without a win since beating Fulham in April (D5, L7).

They are one of only two sides in the top four English divisions yet to win a home league game, along with League One Southend.

Watford are the only club in Europe's elite five divisions yet to score 10 goals this season.

They are unbeaten in each of the last 10 Premier League matches in which Troy Deeney scored (W9, D1).

Nigel Pearson's only previous Premier League home match against Manchester United was a 5-3 victory with Leicester in September 2014.

