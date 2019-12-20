Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

Tottenham's Dele Alli has scored five goals in his last four league matches against Chelsea

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham will assess Tanguy Ndombele, who has missed three games with a groin injury, while Michel Vorm is also back in training following a calf problem.

Hugo Lloris, Erik Lamela and Ben Davies remain ruled out.

Fikayo Tomori is available for Chelsea after being absent from the last two matchday squads because of a hip injury.

Olivier Giroud is also in contention despite a recent ankle injury but Ruben Loftus-Cheek is still sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: The best elements of your must-see Christmas movies in one 90-minute hit.

There's certainly a bit of Star Wars in there: Young protégé meets old master, who's now leading the 'other side'. It's even taking place in a space-age stadium that sits in its surroundings as though just landed.

A Christmas Carol? Well, the transformation in Jose Mourinho might bring Scrooge to mind after being visited by the Christmas spirits. Frank Lampard as poor Bob Cratchit might be stretching things a little though!

It certainly has the potential to be a blockbuster, and we've Frank to thank for a simple poster promotion line taken from his Football Focus interview with Gary Lineker this week:

"It's Tottenham-Chelsea".

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho: "I am 100% Tottenham. I am 100% my club always.

"No space at all for my previous clubs. I gave everything to all of them, but they are my previous clubs.

"My club is Tottenham so it's so, so easy for me. Not difficult from the emotional side of things."

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard: "I am happy to go up against Jose [Mourinho], it was a big deal last year [with Derby against Manchester United].

"I have a big respect for him. The big thing is Chelsea versus Spurs, it is what the rivalry means to my players."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

There is no love lost between these two teams, and no-one has ever been able to tell me why the two sets of fans detest each other so much.

I think it is Spurs who will get bragging rights this weekend but, even if they do not win this game, they are certainly back in the race for the Champions League places now.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Serge from Kasabian

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won three of their last five Premier League games against Chelsea, as many victories as in the previous 20 league meetings (D9, L8).

The Blues have won two of their last 13 league matches away to Spurs (D5, L6).

Chelsea have had 53 different Premier League goalscorers against Tottenham (excluding own goals), more than any other side has had against a particular opponent.

Having beaten Spurs at White Hart Lane and Wembley, Chelsea can become the first club to win a Premier League away game against the same club at three different venues.

Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho has never lost a home fixture against a side he has previously managed, winning 12 and drawing one of 13 such matches in league and cup.

Tottenham have won four of their five Premier League games under Mourinho, more victories than in their final 15 matches under Mauricio Pochettino.

Mourinho hasn't lost any of his last 54 Premier League games when his side has scored the opening goal (W48, D6).

Spurs are winless in 10 league fixtures against opposition from the established top six since they beat Chelsea at Wembley in November 2018 (D3, L7). Eight of those 10 games were away.

Dele Alli has scored five goals in his last four Premier League games against Chelsea.

Son Heung-min has been directly involved in 12 goals in his last nine home matches in all competitions, scoring seven and assisting five.

Chelsea