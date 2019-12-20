Championship
Sheff Wed12:00Bristol City
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City

Garry Monk
Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday are on a five-match unbeaten run in the Championship
Follow live text coverage from 11:45 GMT on Sunday

Moses Odubajo could return for Sheffield Wednesday after the full-back served a one-match ban.

Midfielder Sam Hutchinson is suspended, while forward Fernando Forestieri (knee) will be assessed.

Bristol City are boosted by the return of Taylor Moore, who missed their last two games with a knee problem.

Fellow defender Tomas Kalas (tendonitis) may also be back in contention, and Jay Dasilva (shin) has returned to training.

With first-choice goalkeeper Keiren Westwood fit again after a shoulder injury, Wednesday boss Garry Monk must decide whether to restore him to the starting line-up or continue with Cameron Dawson for a sixth successive game.

The Owls are unbeaten in their past five matches with the 24-year-old between the sticks, winning three of them.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in their past four home league matches against Bristol City (W3 D1) since losing 3-2 in December 2012.
  • Bristol City have lost their past two league games against Sheffield Wednesday - they haven't lost three in a row since February 1971.
  • Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in five league games (W3 D2), since a 2-1 defeat by West Brom in November.
  • Bristol City have lost their past two league games - they haven't lost three in a row since November 2018 (4 games).
  • Sheffield Wednesday's Steven Fletcher has scored 12 goals in 21 Championship appearances this season - he's never scored more in a single campaign in English league football (12 in 2011-12 with Wolves).
  • Since the start of last season, Andreas Weimann has been directly involved in more Championship goals than any other Bristol City player (25 - 17 goals, 8 assists).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom22147145232249
2Leeds22145335132247
3Preston2211473527837
4Brentford22113833171636
5Sheff Wed22106633201336
6Fulham2210573324935
7Bristol City229853432235
8Nottm Forest219752721634
9Blackburn2210483028234
10Swansea229762927234
11Millwall228952828033
12Cardiff228863432232
13QPR229493542-731
14Hull228683431330
15Birmingham2284102431-728
16Derby226882128-726
17Charlton2266102830-224
18Reading2165102527-223
19Huddersfield2257102434-1022
20Middlesbrough224991931-1221
21Luton2262142846-1820
22Stoke2253142435-1118
23Wigan2246122035-1518
24Barnsley2237122945-1616
