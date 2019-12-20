Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City
-
- From the section Championship
Moses Odubajo could return for Sheffield Wednesday after the full-back served a one-match ban.
Midfielder Sam Hutchinson is suspended, while forward Fernando Forestieri (knee) will be assessed.
Bristol City are boosted by the return of Taylor Moore, who missed their last two games with a knee problem.
Fellow defender Tomas Kalas (tendonitis) may also be back in contention, and Jay Dasilva (shin) has returned to training.
With first-choice goalkeeper Keiren Westwood fit again after a shoulder injury, Wednesday boss Garry Monk must decide whether to restore him to the starting line-up or continue with Cameron Dawson for a sixth successive game.
The Owls are unbeaten in their past five matches with the 24-year-old between the sticks, winning three of them.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in their past four home league matches against Bristol City (W3 D1) since losing 3-2 in December 2012.
- Bristol City have lost their past two league games against Sheffield Wednesday - they haven't lost three in a row since February 1971.
- Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in five league games (W3 D2), since a 2-1 defeat by West Brom in November.
- Bristol City have lost their past two league games - they haven't lost three in a row since November 2018 (4 games).
- Sheffield Wednesday's Steven Fletcher has scored 12 goals in 21 Championship appearances this season - he's never scored more in a single campaign in English league football (12 in 2011-12 with Wolves).
- Since the start of last season, Andreas Weimann has been directly involved in more Championship goals than any other Bristol City player (25 - 17 goals, 8 assists).