Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson denies wrongdoing after charge

Stephen Robinson is expected to be in the dugout for Rangers' visit to Fir Park on Sunday

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has denied any wrongdoing after being arrested and charged in Edinburgh on Friday night.

In a statement given to BBC Scotland, the 45-year-old has described the incident as a "misunderstanding".

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

"I deny the charges against me and any wrongdoing," said Robinson, who will be in the dugout for Sunday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Rangers.

"I am very upset by what has become a distressing situation for my partner, myself and our families.

"We had a lovely day in Edinburgh and were trying to get home in good time before the incident occurred.

"It is not possible to give a detailed account when a legal process is under way, which adds to our family anxiety.

"I am confident this will be found to be a misunderstanding once the legal process has run its course."

Robinson took over as Motherwell manager in March 2017, leading them to two cup finals in his second season.

The Northern Irishman's side are currently fourth in the Scottish Premiership.