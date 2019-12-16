Graham Coughlan: Bristol Rovers boss in talks to become Mansfield Town manager

Graham Coughlan told the media he was considering his future as Bristol Rovers manager after Saturday's win at Ipswich

Bristol Rovers boss Graham Coughlan is in talks with Mansfield Town about their vacant managerial role.

The Pirates have "reluctantly" given the 45-year-old permission to talk to the Stags about succeeding John Dempster, who was sacked on Saturday.

Joe Dunne led Rovers' training on Monday ahead of Tuesday's FA Cup second round replay at Plymouth.

Coughlan cast doubt on his future in his post-match interview following Saturday's 2-1 win at Ipswich.

"Two approaches were made last week by the League Two side requesting permission to speak with Graham Coughlan about the manager's position, both were rejected by the club," a Bristol Rovers statement read.

"However, it became apparent that the interest from Mansfield was significant and due to the fact that Graham had been working away from his family home in Sheffield for the last decade, it was evident that he would welcome the opportunity to work closer to his family and we therefore reluctantly granted permission to Mansfield to discuss terms."

After beating Ipswich - a win that took Rovers within two points of the automatic promotion places in League One - Coughlan said: "I need to go home, sit with my wife and kids this evening and spend some time with them.

"I've got a decision to make, for my own life and my own career, with where I'm going and what I'm doing. I'm going to make that decision with my wife and kids.

"I don't know where I can take this football club. I've got decisions to make in my own personal life. I'll see which way I wake up in the morning, to be quite honest."

Asked if his decision was for personal or professional reasons, Coughlan answered: "It's both. How far can we go with the club? How far can we take it? I don't know.

"I'm emotional at the minute. I'd just like to get away from Portman Road to have some time with my wife and kids.

"The opportunity is there for the football club to push on. Let's see where it goes and what happens."

Coughlan's reign at the Memorial Stadium has so far lasted just over a year - he took caretaker charge in December 2018 following Darrell Clarke's exit, and signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to remain as Rovers boss in January.