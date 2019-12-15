Quiz: Name the last Hibs line-up to win at Celtic Park

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Hibernian Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 15 December Time: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

Hibernian are aiming to end a near 10-year wait for a victory at Celtic Park when they face the Scottish Premiership champions on Sunday.

The capital side have failed to win all 11 away meetings with Celtic since a 2-1 triumph in January 2010.

Can you name the Hibs starting line-up - plus substitute who scored the last-minute winner - from that day? You have three minutes.