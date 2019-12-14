League Two: Cove Rangers' late winner keeps them top

Cove Rangers left it late to maintain top spot in Scottish League Two with a 2-1 win over Stenhousemuir.

The result leaves the Aberdeen side two points clear of Edinburgh City, who were 2-0 winners at Annan Athletic.

Bottom club Brechin City made it back-to-back wins with a 2-1 victory over play-off hopefuls Cowdenbeath.

Albion Rovers drew 2-2 at Elgin City, while Queen's Park and Stirling Albion shared the points with a 1-1 draw at Hampden.

Martin Scott gave Cove Rangers a 53rd-minute lead against Stenhousemuir but Jonathan Tiffoney levelled 10 minutes later.

The game looked to be heading for a draw but Stenhousemuir were reduced to 10 men when David Hopkirk was shown a second yellow card 10 minutes from time.

And John Robertson struck seven minutes later as the hosts made their numerical advantage tell.

Annan's Steven Swinglehurst saw red for violent conduct after 34 minutes and Edinburgh City pair Liam Henderson and Danny Handling took advantage after the break.

Brechin's Oliver Hamilton bagged a first-half brace as they beat Cowdenbeath,but there was a frantic finish as both sides were reduced to 10 men before Robbie Buchanan grabbed a consolation for the hosts.

Douglas Hill was dismissed for violent conduct in stoppage time and two minutes later Cowdenbeath's Kris Renton was shown a second yellow card. Brechin's upturn in form leaves them just two points adrift at the bottom.

Daniel Scally put second-bottom Albion ahead three minutes before half-time, but Shane Sutherland's penalty for Elgin and Rory MacEwan's strike turned the game on its head.

Euan East converted Scally's pass to level the scores after 74 minutes.

Queen's Park and Stirling drew 1-1, with Dylan Mackin's effort for the visitors cancelled out by Ryan Finnie. Stirling's James Creaney was shown a second yellow card in stoppage time.