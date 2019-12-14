Teemu Pukki: Norwich striker plays second half with broken toe

Teemu Pukki has scored nine goals and recorded three assists in the Premier League this season

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki went through the pain barrier on Saturday as he played the second half of his side's draw with Leicester with a broken toe.

Pukki put the Canaries ahead at King Power Stadium with a nerveless finish on 26 minutes but he suffered the injury later in the first half.

Tim Krul's own-goal, 12 minutes after Pukki's opener, meant the points were shared.

"It looks like he has fractured his toe which is a worry," said Daniel Farke.

The Finland international was twice sent clear in the second half but he failed to pull away from his marker as he did for his goal, and he was tackled on both occasions.

However, he did not show any clear signs of the injury during the second 45 minutes and he was able to complete the match.

"He is in brilliant shape at the minute but he is in a lot of pain. The fact he wanted to play on shows his character," Farke added.

"His goal was a fantastic pass and finish. If he had been fully fit he might have got those goals [in the second half].

"He's from Finland so I'm not too concerned."

Norwich's draw means they remain 19th but they are now only three points adrift of safety.